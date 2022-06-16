How much will Overwatch 2’s battle passes cost?

Battle pass systems have supplanted themselves into the gaming market and there is no end in sight for their inclusion in multiplayer games. The long track of rewards keeps players coming back to unlock new content and allows publishers and developers to let their game be free-to-play for the life of the title. With Overwatch 2 adopting a free-to-play style that utilizes seasonal battle passes, how much are you going to have to pay to access the battle pass?

How much do you have to pay for the Overwatch 2 battle pass?

As of this writing, there has been no official announcement of how much the battle pass in Overwatch 2 will cost. We do know that the game will launch into early access on October 4, so expect to hear news on monetization both for the battle pass and in-game story currency before then.

Speaking speculatively, we expect the battle pass to cost around $10-15 per season. Generally, that is the range that most games like to stay in for their battle passes. If there is a premium version, we bet that cost will increase to about $25-30. Of course, until Blizzard Entertainment officially announces the price, all we have are guesses.

We imagine you will need to purchase some of Overwatch 2’s in-game currency to access the Battle Pass. We also would imagine these bundles to be in line with other games’ prices, ranging between 99 cents and $100. We will update this article when we have more information.