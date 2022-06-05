How much XP is needed for each level in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3?

Fortnite’s Battle Pass system may ask that players spend Battle Stars to purchase its cosmetics, but it’s leveling up that is the key to earning these stars and some valuable skins. This can be done by doing everything from getting eliminations, completely challenges, and even opening chests. Though, compared to last season, Chapter 3 Season 3 will make players work a little harder to get through each level.

For Chapter 3 Season 3, each level will now require players to earn 80,000 XP to move onto the next — 5,000 XP more than in Season 2. This means that Battle Pass owners will have to gather a mind-blogging 7,920,000 XP to reach Level 100 and collect all of its goodies. Thankfully, Chapter 3 Season 3 continues the tradition of gifting XP whenever weekly challenges are completed, with a new set of seven quests releasing each Tuesday until the season ends. Better yet, once each set is complete, the game will also reward players with a 43,000 XP bonus for their efforts.

As this still may not be enough to earn the almighty Darth Vader, we recommend players hunt down some of the season’s newest weapons, as each is highly capable of getting eliminations seconds after entering a gunfight. Alternatively, there are a few cosmetics that don’t require players to grind for XP. For instance, the Indiana Jones skin will have players complete a specific set of objectives, while the Snap skin’s customizable body parts can be unlocked by finding Tover Tokens around the map.