How online matchmaking works in Nintendo Switch Sports

While online matchmaking may seem simple to the average user, there are many complexities underneath the hood that players normally would not consider. Every game with internet connectivity operates differently, deciding who you play with, amongst other factors. While Nintendo is not necessarily known for its amazing online experiences, Nintendo Switch Sports has included a way to get players into lobbies with each other. Here is how the game’s online matchmaking works.

Online matchmaking in Nintendo Switch Sports is very simple for players to understand. You can choose to play globally, locally, or with a friend online via the main menu. Unfortunately, if you want to play with friends online, you can not matchmake with random players worldwide. With global play being the only way to earn the game’s cosmetics, you will have to choose which you want to do more. Locally, you can have one friend play alongside you in online matchmaking.

After selecting Play Globally and getting into Spocco Square, you can choose what games you want to queue for. After playing one round of each game, you can select multiple sports you want to queue for or select random if you feel spontaneous. In your first match in each sport, you will be placed against AI so that you can learn how to play that game without pressure. Moving forward, real players will be put in the game alongside you.

When searching for a game, you will be matched with players determined to be similar to your skill level, depending on your performance in each sport. At first, you may feel like matches are uneven because Switch Sports does not have enough data on you to match you with others properly. We recommend pushing through these games, and you will be matched with similar skill levels much more frequently.

If you are a competitive player, you will want to get into Pro Leagues for each sport. These ranked modes can give you a more accurate feel of how you are performing throughout the game, with each sport having a different ranking. Wins give you a better ranking, while losses will make you drop on the ladder.