How ranked mode works in Roller Champions — ranks, matchmaking, and more

Roller Champions is Ubisoft’s free-to-play roller derby game. As with any multiplayer-focused title, there are a variety of modes for both casual and more serious players. Ranked Mode is where you want to be if you’re trying to become a champion like the name of the game says. Read on to learn how to unlock the mode and what you’ll have to contend with when you get there.

How to unlock Ranked Mode

Before you can start climbing the ranks, you’ll need to unlock this match type in the first place. When you first boot up Roller Champions, you’ll be immediately dropped into a tutorial in the skate park. Complete this, and you’ll be able to jump into Quick Match. You need to complete 10 matches there before Ranked will unlock — the devs want you to get used to how the game actually works, after all. We also have some beginners’ tips and tricks to help you out. Once you complete 10 matches, you’ll get a pop-up message letting you know that you can give Ranked a go.

How Ranked Mode Works

Screenshot by DoubleXP

There are seven escalating ranks in the competitive mode, as pictured above. They scale up from Garage to Local to Intercity to Regional to National to World Champions to Elite Champions, with fewer divisions the higher you go. The first three ranks have five divisions each, National and Regional have three each, and World/Elite Champions have just one apiece.

The Quick Matches you’ve played so far don’t count toward these: you’ll play 10 placement matches once you start trying Ranked. After these, your overall matchmaking rating (MMR) will determine where you’re placed. At that point, it’s a matter of racking up wins, scoring goals, and generally playing well to increase your MMR and continue ranking up — or going back down if you do poorly. Either way, you’ll probably unlock a good number of achievements and trophies along the way.