How scoring and points work in Roller Champions — gates, laps, and more

Roller Champions skates onto several platforms later this month, and Ubisoft’s roller derby game will be free to play when it arrives. If you’re interested in giving it a go (it won’t cost you anything, after all), then you’re going to need to know how to score points. It’s not as simple as crossing a line or scoring a goal.

In fact, scoring in Roller Champions is a combination of both of those things. The newly released game overview trailer breaks it all down. Two teams of three players circle around the same track, with one on offense and the other on defense. The offensive team must carry the ball through four gates, essentially completing one full lap from where they first pick up the ball. At that point, a goal will appear, and shooting the ball through it awards a single point. This goal can be worth more if you skate longer. Complete two full laps and a goal will be worth three points. Complete three and you’ll grab five. It takes five points to win the game, meaning it is possible to get one perfect run and score a five-pointer for the win. That’s assuming you never drop the ball.

You almost definitely will though. That’s where offensive and defensive tactics come in. While the ball is yours, you can juke or dive around opponents to keep it out of their hands; you can pass directly to teammates or bounce it off the wall to them. You can even piggyback on them to slam dunk the ball into the goal when the time comes. On defense, your objective is to tackle the ball-handler and scoop it up for your team. At that point, it’s on you to skate laps and score points.

Roller Champions’ release date is very soon. It comes to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on Wednesday, May 25. Nintendo Switch and mobile versions are in the works as well, but those are launching at a later date. Crossplay and cross-progression will be supported at launch.