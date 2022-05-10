How Switch Skill Swap works in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Switch Skills in Monster Hunter Rise give you various skills to use during combat when hunting after a creature. For the game’s first expansion, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, a new mechanic is coming to Switch Skills called Switch Skill Swap. Here’s what you need to know about how a Switch Skill Swap works in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

What to do with Switch Skill Swaps

With a Switch Skill Swap function, you can switch to a new Switch Skill set while in the middle of a hunt. Previously, you had to conclude a hunt, swap out the skills you wanted to use in town, and then accept a hunt to use them in battle. Now, you can access two Switch Skill trees on your characters and swap between them during a hunt.

Each of your chosen Switch Skills will appear on a Red and Blue scroll. You can quickly swap these out during a fight by hitting a button combination. In addition, when swapping between the two Switch Skill scrolls, you can combine these attacks to unleash even more damage against a creature. These new skills also come with the Swap Evade ability, allowing you to change positions when you swap out a Switch Skill set. You’ll want to do this to distance yourself from a monster to ensure you don’t leave yourself exposed.

You can test out which Switch Skill sets fit your playstyle and how to best tackle certain monsters. The Switch Skill Swap and Swap Evade ability will be available alongside the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion.