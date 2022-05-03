How the Flying Cup works in Pokémon Go

The Flying Cup is one of the several unique cups in Pokémon Go. In this competition, you’re allowed to use a limited number of Pokémon against other opponents. If you do not have any Pokémon that fit this category, you will be unable to compete and fight against other players. In this guide, we’re going to cover how the Flying Cup works and the rules you need to follow in it for Pokémon Go.

The Flying Cup is a competition that is strictly available to Flying-type Pokémon. If a Pokémon does not have a Flying-type in its category, you cannot use it in this competition. However, if you have quite a bit of flexibility with this requirement. While only Flying-type Pokémon can compete, you use any Flying-type hybrid. For example, Zapdos is an Electric and Flying-type Pokémon, making it a valid entry for the competition. The same goes for Moltres, the Fire and Flying-type legendary bird, and Articuno, a Flying and Ice-type.

The other requirement is to make sure your Pokémon do not exceed 1,500 CP. Any Pokémon with a higher CP level than that amount will not be available for you to use. You’ll need to use weaker Pokémon, increasing the competition, to allow a majority of players to participate.

Because of the limited nature of the Flying Cup, there are only a handful of teams you can use to create. We’ve listed out several best teams you can use and have also created a tier list to give you an idea of what teams you might try crafting. There are several options for you to pick from when participating in Pokémon Go’s Flying Cup.