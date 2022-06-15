The Fossil Cup will debut in Pokémon Go from June 15 to 22. Here, you’ll have the chance to use a handful of select Pokémon against other players. There will be a specific set of rules you need to follow, giving you special limitations for the Fossil Cup, which is far different than the standard Great, Ultra, or Master League competitions. Here’s what you need to know about how the Fossil Cup works in Pokémon Go.

All Fossil Cup rules

The Fossil Cup will only allow you to use Water, Rock, and Steel-type Pokémon. So long as a Pokémon has typing, it can compete in the Fossil Cup. For example, Escavalier, a Bug and Steel-type Pokémon, is a valid entry, or even Ferrothorn, a Grass and Steel-type. You can double-check while the competition is available to see what Pokémon are valid entries. All Pokémon you use will also need to be at 1,500 CP or less. They cannot exceed it, meaning you want to use a Pokémon you would utilize in the Great League, not the Ultra or Master Leagues.

We’ve broken down some of the best Pokémon teams you can use in the Fossil Cup, along with curating a tier list for other notable choices if you’d like to make your team. The recommended options include Swampert, Registeel, Lucario, Ferrothorn, Escavalier, Araquanid, Pelipper, Quagsire, Poliwrath, Ludicolo, Jellicent, Gyarados, Tapu Fini, and Magnezone, to name a few.

The Fossil Cup will conclude on June 22. The Master Cup will be available at the same time as this competition, allowing you to participate in one or the other.