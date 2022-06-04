How the Global Challenge Arena works in Pokémon Go Fest 2022

Pokémon Go Fest has returned. You’ll need to purchase a ticket to participate in the event in Pokémon Go, giving you access to all of the available content that comes with Pokémon Go Fest 2022. During the event, there will be a Global Challenge Arena happening. First, you need to know how the Global Challenge Arena works for Pokémon Go Fest 2022.

Global Challenge Arena for Pokémon Go Fest 2022

The Global Challenge Arena has to do with the Ultra Unlocks in the game, which give players bonuses. Essentially, this will be a limited-time event where all players during the event will have the chance to complete particular objectives, such as catching a specific number of Pokémon. Should all players in Pokémon Go who can actively assist in the challenge complete, they will gain the bonus associated with it. The bonus will typically be listed underneath it. You will want to check underneath your Today view menu to review these challenges.

There will be multiple available throughout Pokémon Go Fest 2022 every hour. The more players complete, the more rewards become available. They also add up to unlocking Ultra Bonuses which unlock in future events. For example, after Pokémon Go Fest 2022 has ended on June 5, there will be another week-long event starting on June 7 called Adventure Week. Should players complete enough Global Challenges during the event, there will be a series of rewards available to everyone during this event. In addition, in-person Pokémon Go Fest 2022 events will unlock additional ones in the coming months.

We recommend checking your Today view menu in Pokémon Go to review the latest Global Challenge and the tasks you need to work on to help progress these challenges. All Pokémon Go players will be working together to complete them throughout the event.