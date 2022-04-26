Beyond the standard PvP cups available in Pokémon Go, a handful of unique ones appear to give players a unique experience. These cups highlight restrictions you’ll have to overcome to create an outstanding team to win against your opponents, using Pokémon you normally wouldn’t want to utilize in these battles. The Kanto Cup is a great example of this, where you’ll have a limited pool of Pokémon. Here’s what you need to know about how the Kanto Cup works in Pokémon Go.

The Kanto Cup will allow you to use Pokémon that only appear in the Kanto region. The Kanto region is the first area for Pokémon games, which means you’ll only be able to use first-generation choices. However, a small loophole exists, such as the Alolan versions of those Pokémon. For example, you can use Alolan Golem or Alolan Marowak, as both of these original Pokémon were available in the Kanto region.

In addition to only using Pokémon from the Kanto region, you’ll also be restricted to using a Pokémon that does not exceed 1,500 CP. Any Pokémon above this threshold will be unavailable for this competition.

If you’re looking for reliable choices for this competition, we recommend using Lickitung, Nidoqueen, Chansey, Pidgeot, Alolan Sandslash, Hypno, Snorlax, Lapras, or Beedrill. These are some of the better options we’ve seen work successfully in these competitions, but you will need to create a team of three Pokémon to use against your opponent. Try to build around these Pokémon or keep them in mind when constructing your team.