When it comes to surviving in MythForce, it takes having the right weapon equipped and being prepared to handle the incoming wave of enemies sent out against you. While having a solid weapon is good, being equipped with multiple perks and powers will assist your character. A way to boost your power is through the shrines. Here’s what you need to know about how the shrines work in MythForce.

There are multiple types of shrines you access in MythForce. You encounter one that offers you a choice of power, which if you pay 10,000 gold, you’ll receive a perk to give to your character. There will be a shrine where you can offer a hefty gift for a hefty reward, which takes part of your character’s health in exchange for gold. The other shrine we’ve encountered is one that directly heals your character. Of these three shrines, the healing one does not require anything in exchange.

These shrines will randomly appear as you progress through your level. You’ll want to explore every area of the arena to ensure you find all of the small items you can access. The more you explore, the more chances you have to find unique shrines to aid you on your quest forward.