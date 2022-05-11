How Titan Frenzy events work in Call of Duty: Warzone

King Kong and Godzilla arrived at Call of Duty: Warzone’s Caldera island. These two Titans will be fighting it out against each other, and your team may get caught in the crossfire. While playing the Operation Monarch playlist, King Kong and Godzilla will have a small event called Titan Frenzy. In this guide, we’re going to cover how a Titan Frenzy event works and how to take advantage of it during Call of Duty: Warzone.

How Titan Frenzy events work

Leading up to the announcement of a Titan Frenzy, you’ll see a countdown timer notification pop-up on your screen. When this time runs out, the Titans will go through a Frenzy, giving you, your team, and other enemy teams the chance to damage these two behemoths.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Some of the best ways to damage the frenzied Titans is by using traditional airstrikes and cluster strikes killstreaks. You can acquire these by purchasing them from the buy stations on Caldera. There are also several vehicles surrounding Caldera, such as helicopters or vehicles with machine guns. You’ll also have the chance to stagger these Titans if you damage them.

The top four teams will receive reward supply drops at the end of a Titan Frenzy event. These supply drops contain multiple legendary tier weapons, ammunition, and various supplies you can use to withstand the onslaught of players during Operation Monarch. Although Godzilla and King Kong are the main events during these playlists, it’s still a battle royale match. However, damaging Godzilla and King Kong does earn you Monarch Intel, and it’s a good way to use these Titans’ abilities on other players.

The Titan Frenzies only happen during the first part of an Operation Monarch playlist. Eventually, they will become unavailable closer to the end of the match. You can still damage King Kong and Godzilla to earn Monarch Intel.