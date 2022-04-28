How to sail to Broken Tooth in Bugsnax Isle of Bigsnax DLC

The Bugsnax Isle of Bigsnax DLC is here, and with it comes a whole new area to explore. The island of Broken Tooth contains new creatures to catch and quests to complete, but first you have to get there. Here’s how.

For the most part, accessing the DLC area comes down to prerequisites in the main game. If you’re returning to Bugsnax after playing a good bit of it, you might already be good to go. If you’re starting fresh on a new platform like Xbox or Switch, then you’ll need to spend more time. You’ll need to have complete the full quest lines for both Snorpy and Chandlo, and you’ll need to have brought Triffany, Floofty, and Shelda back to Snaxburg. Step one happens once you’re done with Snorpy and Chandlo. Snorpy will tell you of a strange new event and ask you to meet him and Chandlo in Simmering Springs. Head to that area and check the shore to find the couple talking on the sand.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

At this point, a cutscene will occur, revealing the new island. Step two is gathering your crew to sail there. Triffany, Floofty, and Shelda will be requested — this is why you’ll need to bring them back to Snaxburg. Talk to each of them, then return to the beach to find a raft ready to go. All you need to do is interact with the raft to sail to Broken Tooth and start exploring.

While the Isle of Bigsnax DLC focuses on the the new area, it does still add some new features to the base game. Check out our other Bugsnax guides to learn how the mail system works and how to customize your hut back in Snaxburg.