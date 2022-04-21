How to access Dreamveil Overlook in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Coiled Captors DLC brought in a new location to explore in the Wonderlands called Dreamveil Overlook. This area is the main hub of current and upcoming DLCs and the home of Vesper. If you are looking to complete the Coiled Captors and fight the brand new boss, Chums, you will want to access this area as quickly as possible. Luckily, you can access this area immediately as long as you have completed the tutorial of the game. Here is how you access Dreamveil Overlook in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Dreamveil Overlook offers many new features. You can access the DLC here for sure, but you also get to spin the Wheel of Fate. Test your luck by spinning this wheel to see if you can earn yourself some new legendary gear like weapons, armor, and more. More will be added to this area over time, but for now, it is somewhat limited. Remember, the DLC is recommended for players who are at least level 13. If you are below this level, you may want to farm a few bosses or complete a few quests before heading to the new area.

To access Dreamveil Overlook, you will simply want to go to the Overworld. You can access the Overworld by going to the exit of any of the areas or by selecting it in the map screen fast travel menu. Remember the area where you met Back Stahb just after completing the tutorial? You will want to make your way back to that area just before Queen’s Gate and Brighthoof. There, you will find the entrance to Dreamveil Overlook and the start of the DLC.