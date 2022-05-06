How to access every biome in Rogue Legacy 2

Rogue Legacy 2 features a brand-new art style, accessibility-minded options, and a ton of new gameplay modifiers. The manor can be upgraded extensively, and new biomes await discovery inside the twisted castle. This is how to access each biome in Rogue Legacy 2.

Citadel Agartha

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This Biome is the central location of the entire game. A key thing to remember about Rogue Legacy 2 is this biome, and each biome that connects to it is randomly generated with each new run. At some point in the game, you will unlock an ability to lock the castle for half of your gold. One thing that won’t change is the general location of each biomes entrances in this Citadel.

Axis Mundi

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This location is located to the far right of the Citadel. In order to access this region, you need the Echo Boots upgrade. While in Axis Mundi, you will gain 20% more gold every time you pick some up. This region is also home to the Void Beasts boss as well.

Kerguelen Plateau

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This region is a biome you can only access from the aforementioned Axis Mundi region. Once you are in Axis, keep traveling to the right. After beating the Void Beasts, you will come across the entrance to this new region. This region is home to Estuary Naamah.

Pishon Dry Lake

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Pishon Dry Lake biome is hands down the most complex level in the game. To enter this realm, you need the upgrade that Estuary Irad is hiding up in the Sun Tower. This place is home to Estuary Tubal, and to find this place, head down during your run in the Citadel. You will see a green glow from a floor; this will be the entrance.

The Stygian Study

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Stygian Study is located by heading directly up once you’re in the Citadel. This biome will require the Aether Wings upgrade. This biome isn’t heavy on combat but will require a lot of platforming finesse to navigate. This region is home to Estuary Enoch.

The Sun Tower

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Sun Tower is yet another biome that is accessed via Axis Mundi. In the center of Axis Mundi, head up top, and you will find the entrance. This biome requires Pallas’ Void Bell to roam and hunt down Estuary Irad.