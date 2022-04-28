How to access the new content in The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

As the name implies, The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is a suped-up re-release of the 2013 narrative-driven indie title featuring enhanced visuals, as well as a wealth of new content. However, you’ll have to jump through a few hoops to access Ultra Deluxe’s new offerings. Once you get a few of the game’s multiple endings, shortly after you start your next run, a door literally labeled “New Content” will appear as you make your way to the meeting room in search of your coworkers.

The door appeared for us on our third run of the game. Prior to this run, we got the Mariella Ending (follow the narrator’s instructions, but go down the stairs when he asks you to go up) and the Freedom Ending (follow all of the narrator’s instructions).

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Head through the door, and you’ll begin a sequence of playthroughs that collectively serve as a lead-in to Ultra Deluxe’s new content. After entering the “New Content” door the first time, you’ll quickly arrive at an anti-climactic ending. Then, you’ll start a new run; listen to the narrator on this run, and you’ll be taken through a very self-aware path that wasn’t present in the original game. After this run ends, go through the “New Content” door again — which now features an even bigger sign.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You’ll then go through yet another new path. At the end of this run, you’ll be taken back to the main menu, where you’ll then be able to start a new game. Now, you’ll have access to a variety of secrets, features, and endings that weren’t available in the original release of The Stanley Parable.