How to access the Settings World Champion room in The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

While exploring the new content packed into The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, you’ll encounter an art gallery created by the narrator to show off The Stanley Parable 2. However, there is one room in this gallery that you likely won’t be able to access at first known as the “Settings World Champion” room. To open it up, you’ll have to complete an easy, albeit time-consuming task that will also net you the “Settings World Champion” achievement/trophy.

The only way to open the door is by going into the game’s settings, and manually adjusting every menu slider to every possible value. Unfortunately, you can’t just drag the sliders’ selected values from one end to the other. You have to use your arrow keys/directional pad to slowly adjust each slider’s value by one, give it a moment, and then repeat that process until the slider has landed on all possible values; you have to do this to every slider in the settings.

Additionally, in our experience, there were some other options other than sliders that we had to mess with before both the door and the achievement unlocked. Below are all of the settings and sliders we had to adjust:

General Settings Field of view Mouse sensitivity Camera sensitivity Subtitle background opacity (this slider is not visible unless you turn subtitles on) Change the size and language of the subtitles to all available options as well Translation label background opacity (this slider is not visible unless you turn translation labels on) Change the translation label size to all available options as well



Audio Main volume Narrator volume Music volume Sound effects volume



After you adjust the above options, the achievement/trophy should pop, and the secret room will unlock as well. Head inside, and you’ll be treated to a fun surprise that hints towards what sorts of “ambitious” features the narrator has in store for the fictitious Stanley Parable sequel.