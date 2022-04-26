How to acquire an aquatic treasure in No Man’s Sky

No Man’s Sky’s galaxies are filled with all kinds of treasure to uncover. Almost all of this is scattered across the surfaces of the billions of planets the game contains. However, some of it is underwater. This guide explains how to acquire an aquatic treasure so you don’t get stuck looking for long lost treasure.

Step 1: Deploy a Nautilon with the High-Power Sonar

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When you’ve found a planet with deep water, there’s likely aquatic treasure nearby. However, you can’t find it by swimming out and scanning with nothing but your basic scanner visor. Instead, you need to deploy a Nautilon from the Nautilon Chamber and install the High-Power Sonar. The blueprints for this device will need to be purchased from the Anomaly unless you’ve unlocked them at some point in your travels already.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After deploying the Nautilon, select the High-Power Sonar by pressing down on the D-pad on PS4 and PS5, or the equivalent on Xbox and PC. Once you’ve chosen the device, scroll through until you can select the option to scan for a submerged ruin. This will send out a pulse, as all scans do, and reveal the location of a submerged ruin. You’ll get a new icon to follow until you arrive at your destination.

Step 2: Get the Trident Key and a Living Pearl

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When you arrive at the submerged ruin, you’ll see a glowing blob. Interact with it to get the Trident Key, one half of what you need to open the chest at this ruin. The second item is a Living Pearl, which you’ll be able to pick up from any clams in the area. With these two items in hand, open your scanner and look underneath the ruins.

Step 3: Find and unlock the chest

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Using your scanner, locate the Sealed Sea Chest somewhere underneath the ruin. The icon will be the same as any buried treasure, but this one is unique because of its proximity to the ruin. You should be able to find a hole leading to this chest, but whack out your Terrain Manipulator and dig to it if not. Then, use the Trident Key and Living Pearl to unlock it and acquire your aquatic treasure.