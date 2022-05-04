How to acquire and equip modifiers in Loot River

Loot River is an indie action game that takes after a few notable indie roguelikes, such as Dead Cells. Similar to Motion Twin’s iconic side-scrolling roguelike, Loot River also features a wealth of modifiers that you can use to fine-tune your gameplay experience. More often than not, these modifiers tend to make the already-difficult title even harder, but with greater risk comes greater reward.

You’ll find modifiers as you progress through each level. There’s a possibility that enemies might drop them upon death, and so far, we’ve also found a few hidden inside the treasure chests scattered throughout each level. Once you pick up a modifier, its item description will pop up to let you know what exactly it does.

Modifiers can only be equipped at the very start of a run. To do this, go talk to Iphis, an NPC who can usually be found by the campfire in the northeast corner of the Sanctuary.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can equip quite a few modifiers at once. We’ve been running five at a time, and it’s made for quite a different gameplay experience. If you come across any of the following modifiers, we recommend you equip them before starting your next run: