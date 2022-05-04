How to acquire and equip modifiers in Loot River
Fine-tune your experience.
Loot River is an indie action game that takes after a few notable indie roguelikes, such as Dead Cells. Similar to Motion Twin’s iconic side-scrolling roguelike, Loot River also features a wealth of modifiers that you can use to fine-tune your gameplay experience. More often than not, these modifiers tend to make the already-difficult title even harder, but with greater risk comes greater reward.
You’ll find modifiers as you progress through each level. There’s a possibility that enemies might drop them upon death, and so far, we’ve also found a few hidden inside the treasure chests scattered throughout each level. Once you pick up a modifier, its item description will pop up to let you know what exactly it does.
Modifiers can only be equipped at the very start of a run. To do this, go talk to Iphis, an NPC who can usually be found by the campfire in the northeast corner of the Sanctuary.
You can equip quite a few modifiers at once. We’ve been running five at a time, and it’s made for quite a different gameplay experience. If you come across any of the following modifiers, we recommend you equip them before starting your next run:
- High Stakes: Enemies deal more damage, but can also drop high-tier weapons.
- Clean Air: Spore Heads don’t produce a poison cloud after being hit. They deal poison damage, but their attacks are easy enough to dodge or perfect parry.
- Short Reach: Cult Enforcers no longer use Extending Spears, which are among the most annoying weapons to counter in the game. However, the Enforcers are now better-armored. That said, if you can get a weapon from the High Stakes modifier, this should help offset the Enforcers’ defensive buffs.
- Overpopulation: More enemies spawn. The more enemies there are for you to fight, the quicker you can level up, and the quicker you can accumulate Knowledge to get new weapons and spells.