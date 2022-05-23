How to add friends in Roblox on Xbox

Like most free-to-play games, Roblox includes a crossplay feature that allows players to friend others and join them in almost any of its games. This ability can even be used by those on Xbox and works wonders when trying to find teammates in any of Roblox’s best shooters or fighting games. That said, the process of adding friends is radically different than on PC and mobile, so here’s how you can be an outgoing Roblox player in just minutes.

Adding friends who are on PC or mobile

Oddly enough, the Xbox version of Roblox does not include a search tab for you to look up others’ usernames and friend them. Luckily, there are still two ways to add friends on other platforms. The first option you have is by joining into the same game server as your friend. To ensure you are both in the same server, you may need to try to join a game at the same time. You will then want to press RB next to their character and a menu should appear after a moment. On the left side of the menu, there will be an “add friend” option and a request can be sent from there.

Another way to add friends from PC or mobile is simply by searching their username on Roblox’s homepage. As long as you’re signed in, you should be able to find their avatar and send them a friend request. Once they’ve added you back, they should then appear in the Friends tab on Xbox, allowing you to invite or join them to a game from the console.

Adding friends who are on Xbox

Playing with others that are also on Xbox is much easier. If you’re currently not friends with them, just click on the home button on your controller and navigate to the “Find Someone” option in the People’s tab. This will let you befriend them on the platform just by searching their gamertag. From there, you can then join or invite them by going to Roblox’s Friends tab and clicking on the “View Game Card” option underneath their avatar.