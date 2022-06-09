How to assign Founder’s Badges on Twitch

Twitch allows players to show off their actions with badges that, while not granting any special privileges on the platform, give subscribers something to be proud of. While you can create your own subscriber badges and give them to subscribers as milestones, one of the most sought after badges is the Founder’s Badge.

The Founder’s Badge is special in that it cannot be given out like a regular subscriber badge. Each channel will only have a limited amount of Founder’s Badges to give out, and you cannot gain any more. Having one is a big symbol of pride, and channel owners want to know how they can assign those badges.

Twitch gives out the Founder’s Badge, and it is helpful to know how you get it in the first place, then learn how you actually assign it to someone.

What is the Founder’s Badge?

The Founder’s Badge is only available for Affiliate and Partner channels, and will be available by default. Affiliate channels have ten Founder Badges to give out, while Partner channels have 25 Founder Badges. If your channel doesn’t fit either of those two categories, you cannot give out Founder’s Badges.

To get one of these badges, you must be one of the first paid or Prime subscribers to the channel. That means you must be one of the first ten paid subscribers for an Affiliate channel, or one of the first paid 25 subscribers for a Partner channel. It isn’t enough to be a free subscriber, even if you were within the first ten people to sign up.

There is no method for assigning the badges other than the time you subscribed to the channel. If you subscribed to the channel while it still had Founder’s Badges to give out, you will get one. If you happen to be the eleventh paid subscriber for an Affiliate channel (or 26th paid subscriber for a Partner channel), you are out of luck.

How to assign or re-assign a Founder’s Badge

Due to the way it is given out, there is no way to assign a Founder’s Badge yourself, or re-assign it to another user/subscriber. Even if the subscribers eventually leave your channel, they will always have the badge on their status.

You can choose to hide the Founder’s Badge in your settings (or replace it with another badge), but you cannot remove it as it is given out by Twitch itself, and is not controlled by the owner of the channel.

The Founder’s Badge is a great way to track the people who were with you at the start of your streaming journey, and they will always have the badge as a reward for their support. For everyone else that comes later, you can start assigning your own custom Subscription/Loyalty Badges. But there’s nothing you can do when it comes to re-distributing Founder’s Badges.