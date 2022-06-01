World traversal can be a bore in some games. Walking from one spot to another can be slow and monotonous if you have been there already. If there is nothing new or exciting to see, you might as well let the game steer you on the way there, right? Luckily, if you are Diablo Immortal, you can let the game automatically transport you to places you have already been. Here is how to auto navigate in Diablo Immortal.

How to auto navigate in Diablo Immortal

Before you can auto navigate through a section of Diablo Immortal, you must first have explored and completed a certain part of the campaign in that area. Any new area that you come to will not let you auto walk around the area.

After you have gotten far enough in the story, the game will let you know that that area can now be explored freely. To auto navigate, open your map and select a point. You can set a custom waypoint or your active quest, and your character will begin navigating to that area.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

While your character is walking, they will not attack any enemies they come by and will not interact with any chests or other items. If you decide to take this point to put your phone down, you could be potentially missing out on stuff or inadvertently getting into danger, but the game will direct you to your indicated location. If needed, the game will also teleport you to the nearest waypoint and begin the auto navigation from there.

You can stop the auto navigation at any time by tapping the screen and taking back control of your character.