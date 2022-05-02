All Arlo weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go for May 2022

May 2022 has arrived, and the Team Rocket battles for Pokémon Go look like they will remain the same. Arlo will have the same set of Pokémon he used throughout April 2022 following the All-Hands Rocket Retreat event. If you have yet to find Arlo, now is a good time to find them and for your chance to catch a shadow Exeggucute. In this guide, we’re going to cover all of Arlo’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon to use against him in Pokémon Go for May 2022.

If you’re hunting the leaders, make sure you have a Rocket Radar in your inventory, which you can obtain after defeating six Team Rocket grunts and grabbing their mysterious components.

First Pokémon

The first Pokémon Arlo will use against you will be Exeggcute, a Grass and Psychic-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Bug, Dark, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ice, and Poison-type attacks. You have a wide selection for this battle, with Bug-type attacks being the best option.

Second Pokémon

The second Pokémon Arlo can use against you will be Dragonite, Alolan Exeggutor, and Salamence. These Pokémon are unique but all Dragon-types, which means you can use another Dragon-type against them or use a Fairy-type. You can pick from several notable Fairy-type Pokémon in the game, such as Clefable, Galarian Rapidash, Togekiss, Gardevoir, and Sylveon.

Third Pokémon

The final Pokémon Arlo will use against you is Gardevoir, Scizor, or Steelix. These Pokémon are relatively different, with Scizor and Steelix being Steel-type, making them extremely weak to Fire-type attacks. Gardevoir is not, though, as Psychic and Fairy-type Pokémon. Gardevoir is weak against Ghost, Poison, and Steel-type moves and resistant to Dragon, Fighting, and Psychic-types. We recommend focusing on Scizor and Steelix’s Fire-type weakness for this final fight.

After defeating Arlo, you’ll have a chance to catch a shadow Exeggcute at the end of the battle, and it has the opportunity to be a shiny version.