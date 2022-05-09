How to beat Aur Cryus, The Wild Pandemonium in Salt and Sacrifice

Wind and thunderstorms go hand in hand. You’ll face the electromancer Ekriks Graycloud The Precipice of Chaos in Ashbourne Village, and you’ll face his windy cousin in Bol Gerahn. Aur Cyrus The Wild Pandemonium might look like a floating pile of rags, but he will rip you apart in this clifftop battle if you’re not prepared. Here’s what you need to know.

Aur Cyrus will regularly create tornadoes that move across the arena. If they catch you, they’ll launch you into the air and send you plummeting back to the ground, defenseless. The damage from this actually isn’t too high, but it leaves you open to other attacks. You’ll definitely want to roll through the tornadoes whenever they appear.

Aur Cyrus’ other air-based attack is a group of windy blades that fly toward you. These are actually best dodged by getting right up close to the boss, as the blades appear higher in the air and move forward in a slope. This is a great opportunity to deal damage, but if you’re too far away then be ready to block or roll through the wind blades instead.

Like other Mages, Aur Cyrus wields a sword, but his melee attacks are a lot trickier. There’s a simple swipe that’s easy to dodge, but he’ll follow it up with an upward slice that sends him flying forward. Your best bet then is to dodge behind him and get in a hit before he glides away — rolling back will leave you open to the followup. He also has windmill slashes that send him forward or backward. If he swings from below, he’s moving forward; if he swings down from above, the attack will send him backward. You’ll need to dodge to his rear for the former and dodge away from him for the latter, as the additional movement will trip you up.

Aur Cyrus is a tricky one, but he’s not invincible. Staying grounded and dodging the tornadoes will make or break the battle, so pay extra attention to those. Otherwise, be wary of the varied sword attacks and deal blows of your own whenever there’s a window.