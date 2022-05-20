Guide to Barroth in Monster Hunter Rise – Weaknesses, Material drops, Weapons, and more

Barroth will be one of the larger challenges you have to tackle in Monster Hunter Rise. It unlocks when you reach three-star hunter quests, and you gain access to the Sandy Plains region. Barroth is a dragon capable of tossing large piles of mud and releasing steam from the top of its head. In this guide, we will cover the Barroth’s many weaknesses, the materials it drops, and weapons you can make using its materials in Monster Hunter Rise.

Barroth guide for Monster Hunter Rise

All Barroth weaknesses

There are several weaknesses you want to try and exploit while fighting against Barroth. Blunt damage will primarily be the best way to damage Barroth, mostly on its foreleg, torso, and tail, but Slashing and Ammo damage also remains effective in those same locations. If you want to use an element against Barroth, fire is the best option.

Body Parts Slashing Blunt Ammo Fire Water Thunder Ice Dragon Head 22 25 15 40 0 0 20 10 Torso 36 45 35 25 0 0 10 5 Foreleg 50 55 50 20 0 0 10 5 Hind Leg 36 30 25 20 0 0 10 5 Tail 47 47 50 25 0 0 20 10

All Barroth Material drops

There are several unique materials you can obtain from hunting a Barroth. You have a handful of decent options for capturing one, but we recommend taking one down and defeating it in combat for the best materials to drop, such as the Wyvern Gem from a Barroth’s tail.

Material drops Target Rewards Capture rewards Broken part rewards Carves Dropped materials Barroth Carapace 15% 13% 100% from Hind Leg 42% from Body

37% from Tail 50% Barroth Ridge+ 29% 23% 0 31% from Body

27% from Scalp 20% Barrorth Claw+ 21% 32% 100% from Foreleg 21% from Body 0 Barroth Scalp 6% 8% 0 6% from Body

70% from Scalp 0 Barroth Tail 6% 8% 0 60% from Tail 28% Rich Mud 11% 11% 0 0 35% Monster Keenbone 11% 0 0 0 0 Wyvern Gem 1% 5% 0 3% from Tail

3% from Scalp 1% Wyvern Tear 0 0 0 0 20% Large Wyvern Tear 0 0 0 0 30%

All Barroth weapons and armor

These are all weapons and armor you can craft from materials dropped by a high-ranking Barroth.

All weapons

Barroth Carver

Barroth Club

Carapace Mace I

Carapace Mace II

Carapace Sword I

Carapace SWordII

Castello Saif I

Castello Saif II

Castellum Long Sword

Rugged Lance I

Rugged Lance II

All armor