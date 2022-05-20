Guide to Barroth in Monster Hunter Rise – Weaknesses, Material drops, Weapons, and more

Barroth is a dirty fight.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Barroth will be one of the larger challenges you have to tackle in Monster Hunter Rise. It unlocks when you reach three-star hunter quests, and you gain access to the Sandy Plains region. Barroth is a dragon capable of tossing large piles of mud and releasing steam from the top of its head. In this guide, we will cover the Barroth’s many weaknesses, the materials it drops, and weapons you can make using its materials in Monster Hunter Rise.

Barroth guide for Monster Hunter Rise

All Barroth weaknesses

There are several weaknesses you want to try and exploit while fighting against Barroth. Blunt damage will primarily be the best way to damage Barroth, mostly on its foreleg, torso, and tail, but Slashing and Ammo damage also remains effective in those same locations. If you want to use an element against Barroth, fire is the best option.

Body PartsSlashingBluntAmmoFireWaterThunderIceDragon
Head22251540002010
Torso3645352500105
Foreleg5055502000105
Hind Leg3630252000105
Tail47475025002010

All Barroth Material drops

There are several unique materials you can obtain from hunting a Barroth. You have a handful of decent options for capturing one, but we recommend taking one down and defeating it in combat for the best materials to drop, such as the Wyvern Gem from a Barroth’s tail.

Material dropsTarget RewardsCapture rewardsBroken part rewardsCarvesDropped materials
Barroth Carapace15%13%100% from Hind Leg42% from Body
37% from Tail		50%
Barroth Ridge+29%23%031% from Body
27% from Scalp		20%
Barrorth Claw+21%32%100% from Foreleg21% from Body0
Barroth Scalp6%8%06% from Body
70% from Scalp		0
Barroth Tail6%8%060% from Tail28%
Rich Mud11%11%0035%
Monster Keenbone11%0000
Wyvern Gem1%5%03% from Tail
3% from Scalp		1%
Wyvern Tear000020%
Large Wyvern Tear000030%

All Barroth weapons and armor

These are all weapons and armor you can craft from materials dropped by a high-ranking Barroth.

All weapons

  • Barroth Carver
  • Barroth Club
  • Carapace Mace I
  • Carapace Mace II
  • Carapace Sword I
  • Carapace SWordII
  • Castello Saif I
  • Castello Saif II
  • Castellum Long Sword
  • Rugged Lance I
  • Rugged Lance II

All armor

  • Aknosom S set
  • Aknosom set
  • Almudron S set
  • Almudron set
  • Barioth S set
  • Barroth set
  • Chaos set
  • Death stench set
  • Diablos S set
  • Dober set
  • Gargwa set
  • Golden set
  • Ingot S set
  • Jyura set
  • Khaze S set
  • Kheza set
  • Kulu set
  • Nargacuga S set
  • Pukei S set
  • Rathian S set
  • Remobra S set
  • Rhenoplos S set
  • Tigrex S set
  • Wroggi set

