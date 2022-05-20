Guide to Barroth in Monster Hunter Rise – Weaknesses, Material drops, Weapons, and more
Barroth is a dirty fight.
Barroth will be one of the larger challenges you have to tackle in Monster Hunter Rise. It unlocks when you reach three-star hunter quests, and you gain access to the Sandy Plains region. Barroth is a dragon capable of tossing large piles of mud and releasing steam from the top of its head. In this guide, we will cover the Barroth’s many weaknesses, the materials it drops, and weapons you can make using its materials in Monster Hunter Rise.
Barroth guide for Monster Hunter Rise
All Barroth weaknesses
There are several weaknesses you want to try and exploit while fighting against Barroth. Blunt damage will primarily be the best way to damage Barroth, mostly on its foreleg, torso, and tail, but Slashing and Ammo damage also remains effective in those same locations. If you want to use an element against Barroth, fire is the best option.
|Body Parts
|Slashing
|Blunt
|Ammo
|Fire
|Water
|Thunder
|Ice
|Dragon
|Head
|22
|25
|15
|40
|0
|0
|20
|10
|Torso
|36
|45
|35
|25
|0
|0
|10
|5
|Foreleg
|50
|55
|50
|20
|0
|0
|10
|5
|Hind Leg
|36
|30
|25
|20
|0
|0
|10
|5
|Tail
|47
|47
|50
|25
|0
|0
|20
|10
All Barroth Material drops
There are several unique materials you can obtain from hunting a Barroth. You have a handful of decent options for capturing one, but we recommend taking one down and defeating it in combat for the best materials to drop, such as the Wyvern Gem from a Barroth’s tail.
|Material drops
|Target Rewards
|Capture rewards
|Broken part rewards
|Carves
|Dropped materials
|Barroth Carapace
|15%
|13%
|100% from Hind Leg
|42% from Body
37% from Tail
|50%
|Barroth Ridge+
|29%
|23%
|0
|31% from Body
27% from Scalp
|20%
|Barrorth Claw+
|21%
|32%
|100% from Foreleg
|21% from Body
|0
|Barroth Scalp
|6%
|8%
|0
|6% from Body
70% from Scalp
|0
|Barroth Tail
|6%
|8%
|0
|60% from Tail
|28%
|Rich Mud
|11%
|11%
|0
|0
|35%
|Monster Keenbone
|11%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wyvern Gem
|1%
|5%
|0
|3% from Tail
3% from Scalp
|1%
|Wyvern Tear
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20%
|Large Wyvern Tear
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30%
All Barroth weapons and armor
These are all weapons and armor you can craft from materials dropped by a high-ranking Barroth.
All weapons
- Barroth Carver
- Barroth Club
- Carapace Mace I
- Carapace Mace II
- Carapace Sword I
- Carapace SWordII
- Castello Saif I
- Castello Saif II
- Castellum Long Sword
- Rugged Lance I
- Rugged Lance II
All armor
- Aknosom S set
- Aknosom set
- Almudron S set
- Almudron set
- Barioth S set
- Barroth set
- Chaos set
- Death stench set
- Diablos S set
- Dober set
- Gargwa set
- Golden set
- Ingot S set
- Jyura set
- Khaze S set
- Kheza set
- Kulu set
- Nargacuga S set
- Pukei S set
- Rathian S set
- Remobra S set
- Rhenoplos S set
- Tigrex S set
- Wroggi set