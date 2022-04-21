How to beat Chums (First Form) in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Chums is the boss of the Coiled Captors DLC. This boss is one mighty beast to go up against. Of course, that is if you can reach him. The road up to him is a gauntlet of seawargs, coiled, and challenges that will give you a test of your skills. If you manage to beat Chums in his first form then you get to face him in his second form when it appears. Here is how you beat Chums (First Form) in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Chums doesn’t have many attacks. He will walk around the arena looking quite menacingly while the other seawargs in the area attack you. Make sure you ward off the other seawargs before going after Chums or they will quickly surround you and knock you down. There will also be tornadoes roaming the arena that can throw you if you end up bumping into them. These tornadoes can also be destroyed by shooting at them in case you go down.

While Chums roams the arena, he will occasionally attack you with a bite attack. This can send you flying backward and into a world of hurt. Keep your distance to avoid getting hit. Chums can also release an electric AOE that will destroy your ward if you are caught in it. This AOE is relatively small and you shouldn’t need to worry about it much. Lastly, He can send out a tidal wave to hit you from a distance. This attack is hard to avoid unless you are a good distance from him. Luckily, this attack doesn’t deal a huge amount of damage. It is best to use fire elemental weapons during this fight. This version of Chums is resistant to shock damage so it will take much longer to defeat him if you are running a shock build.