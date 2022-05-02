All Cliff weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go for May 2022

The Team Rocket gang lit a fire in April in Pokémon Go, but it looks like things are calming down for May 2022. If you haven’t already had your chance to encounter Giovanni for the month, we recommend you go after him to try and catch his elusive legendary shadow Pokémon, and you’ll have to face off against Cliff to make it to him. In this guide, we’re going to cover all of Cliff’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters for him in Pokémon Go for May 2022.

When looking for Cliff, you’ll need a Rocket Radar to track him down. You can receive a Rocket Radar by defeating six Team Rocket grunts and obtaining their mysterious components to find the leaders’ hideouts.

First Pokémon

The first Pokémon Cliff uses in battle will be Cubone, a Ground-type Pokémon. Cubone is weak against Grass, Ice, and Water-type Pokémon, giving a small limitation of choices. Still, we highly recommend any Pokémon that can reliably use these attacks, especially Grass-types.

Second Pokémon

The second Pokémon Cliff can use against you will be Luxray or Electivire. Because these Pokémon are Electric-types, we highly recommend using a Grass-type to be resistant to their attacks, especially for Cubone. Both Luxray and Electivire are weak against Ground-type moves. If you can swap out a Ground-type Pokémon for this fight, excellent, or you can use a Grass-type that knows Ground-types, such as Torterra.

Third Pokémon

The final Pokémon Cliff will use against you will be a Tyranitar, a Charizard, or a Swampert. These Pokémon are widely different from one another, with Swampert only being weak against Grass-type moves. Our best recommendation is to use a Water-type Pokémon to defeat Charizard and Tyranitar, and the Grass-type can be resistant against Swampert. However, if you can reserve the Grass-type you against Cubone for Swampert, you might be able to make short work of it.

After defeating Cliff, you have a chance to capture a shadow Cubone. It can be a shiny version.