How to beat Dry’L, Whose Chains Are the Sea in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Dry’L is a very imposing force. Standing tall like Graveward from Borderlands 3, this beast will pummel you with the force of the sea. Prepare to get wet because this underwater behemoth is ready to throw everything he has at you. Here is how you beat Dry’L, Whose Chains Are the Sea in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dry’L can be found in the Godswell. This area becomes available after you complete the Drowned Abyss. The quest here will lead you through the Drowned Abyss and end at the Godswell. Once you enter the Godswell, you will be right outside Dry’L’s boss arena. If you want to come back and farm him later, you can do so by using the Dry’L’s Gallery fast travel point in the Drowned Abyss.

There are multiple phases to the Dry’L boss fight. During phase one, he will be up close to the platform you are on. He will mainly use his fists to attack you by slamming the ground. He will also occasionally dip a hand in the water and throw out underwater mines. These attacks are fairly easy to dodge by strafing to the left and right. Be sure to watch out for the enemies that spawn from the water as well. Stick to using fire during this phase to quickly deplete Dry’L’s health bar.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After the first phase, Dry’L will disappear into the water before rising up in the back of the arena for phase two. Don’t run out into the water. This will heavily damage you. Dry’L will now have a spear that he will throw out. He will do this multiple times in a row and the spears will leave an electric puddle where they land. After a little while, Dry’L will go back underwater and pop up next to your platform. During this time, he will stick to more physical attacks. He can now shove his spear into the ground to cause lightning damage. He will typically do this a few times and leave the spears in the ground where they will leave more electric puddles. Use both shock and fire element guns to deal with the two health bars he has during this phase.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After both health bars are depleted, it will be time for phase three. During this phase, Dry’L will use his attacks from both the first and second phases. He will also start moving between being far away from the platform and close to it. When he is far away, he will gain the ability to throw fiery grease balls that leave a large fire puddle where they hit. He will also start breathing fire when he is up close to you. Keep strafing to the sides of the platform and you should be able to dodge most of the attacks. Make sure to use both shock and fire damage during phase three as well. When you beat him in phase three, he will finally be done for and you can grab your loot.