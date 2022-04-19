How to beat Gloopathoth, Keeper of the Abyss in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Raid bosses have gotten a bit of an upgrade in Wonderlands. While they used to be massive imposing forces, they now have puzzle mechanics that need to be completed during their fights. Completing these mechanics makes them a bit easier to fight and opens them up to receive some punishment. Gloopathoth is one of the easier of the raid bosses. Here is how you can beat Gloopathoth, Keeper of the Abyss is Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When the battle against Gloopathoth begins, he will summon ice orbs similar to the ones needed to complete the puzzle to access his chamber. He will also summon three water balls that are each on a different section of the arena. These are important. Remember where the water balls are and immediately run to one when they spawn in.

How to beat Gloopathoth

Gloopathoth doesn’t have many attacks. The boss will mostly release fire orbs that will go around the arena and damage you. Other than that, avoid getting hit by the ice balls. Destroy them if necessary. Gloopathoth will also release fireballs that explode when they hit the ground and create an AOE. You can easily avoid these by running. Be wary of the Coiled enemies that spawn next to each of the water orbs. They can pose a threat as well.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To defeat Gloopathoth, you will need to destroy the ice orbs when they are next to the water orb. If done correctly, the water orb will turn to ice and shatter. This will stun Gloopathoth. You will see an orb appear on him. Shoot the orb to get a lot of damage in. After the damage phase, Gloopathoth will rise up into the air and turn invisible. You won’t be able to damage him during this time so run to the next water orb and prepare to repeat the process. Keep damaging Gloopathoth in this way until he is defeated.