How to beat Hurstwine in Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Hurstwine is the penultimate boss in Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising. You are only able to fight him once you go past the point of no return so be sure to stock up on potions while you can. However, once you beat the story you are put back before the no return point, but there isn’t a unique material needed for a side quest so there is really no reason to fight him again.

The fight begins with Hurstwine and three bandit allies so be sure to focus on taking them out first. After they’re taken care of, Hurstwine has several tools to keep you at bay. Be a bit more patient in this fight than in previous ones before. If you get up close to him he will attack you with his sickle which will fly you back across a portion of the screen.

When he has enough distance he will do one of two moves. He will either jump in the air and toss throwing knives at a downwards directional angle or while he’s on the ground he will throw a cross directly in front of him. He is also able to summon more allies so be sure to look out for that as well. We recommend going under him when he throws his knives and then jumping up in the air and doing dive attacks while he’s on the ground.

Once Hurstwine hits half health he does a new move where he drags his sickle on the ground swiping upwards sending explosions across the ground. After defeating Hurstwine you will be heading straight into the final boss.

