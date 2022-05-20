How to beat Imelda the Sand Witch in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Glutton’s Gambit DLC

Imelda is the boss of the Glutton’s Gambit DLC for Wonderlands and she comes complete with an army of gingerbread skeletons. This boss has an appetite that just won’t quit and she has even changed her form to help her consume more. Taking Imelda on isn’t the easiest of tasks, but it must be done to complete the DLC. Here is how you beat Imelda the Sand Witch in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Imelda has quite a few tricks up her sleeve. When you enter her arena, you will notice a large cauldron in the center. Imelda will be positioned on a balcony that you cannot reach. Luckily, there are other balconies in the room that you can use to get your shots off. When the fight begins, Imelda’s main form of attack with be to launch elemental balls at you using her staff. These can be easily avoided by running. Getting hit by the balls will decimate your health bar.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Imelda will spend the first part of the fight teleporting across the balcony to the left, center, and right. When she is in the center, she will be surrounded by barrels that can block your shots. Use the launch pads around the room to traverse the landscape and get onto the different balconies to shoot her from. She has a red health bar so fire weapons are great to use. When her health reaches 50%, elemental orbs will start launching out of the cauldron in the center of the room.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Keep maneuvering around the room and shooting at Imelda until her health reaches about 25%. At this point, she will enter her second phase. During this time, she will jump into the cauldron and transform into a large goblin. She will remain in the cauldron during the entire second phase of the fight. During this phase, Imelda will launch various food items at you using her large spork. These items will be in the poison element. Use the columns to avoid getting hit and shoot the gingerbread skeletons that appear if you go down. Keep shooting her from the ground floor or the balconies and keep on the move to avoid getting hit. After a while, she will go down and the fight will be over.