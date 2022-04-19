How to beat LeChance in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Dealing with pirates can be a bit tough. Luckily, LeChance isn’t the worst boss you can find in the Wonderlands. This skeleton is the first mate of Bones Three Wood and he can be found relatively early in the game compared to some of the bosses. Of course, that doesn’t mean you won’t have to work for a while before you fight him. Here is how you can beat LeChance in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

LeChance is the boss at the end of the Ballad of Bones quest. This quest comes after you complete the Emotion of the Ocean quest and unlock the Nocean section of the Overworld. Complete the Ballad of Bones quest in Wargtooth Shallows and you will get to fight this skeletal pirate. Once you beat him, you can return to fight him again by using the Wreck of the Tempest’s Scorn fast travel point.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The fight against LeChance is a rather simple one with no gimmicks. He has two health bars that are both grey. That means you will want to bring a strong frost weapon with you to finish him off quickly. During the fight, LeChance will mainly try to get in close to you to either hit you with his sword or kick you with his peg leg. If you manage to stay away from him, he will try to slow you down by tossing an anchor at you. This anchor can deal significant damage and create an AOE that will sap your health if you stand in it.

During the fight, you will also need to contend with the many skeletons that accompany LeChance. The first time you fight LeChance, you will need to defeat his entire crew as well. In later runs, you will only have to fight LeChance and whatever skeletons happen to appear, making him much easier to deal with in future runs.