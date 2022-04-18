How to beat Salissa in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The ancient deity, Salissa, has risen from her grave and it is up to you to put her back where she came from. As one of the more annoying bosses in the game, Salissa isn’t afraid to fight. She commands the tides and a few sharks, but nothing a seasoned adventurer like you shouldn’t be able to handle. Here is how you can beat Salissa in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Salissa is located in one of the optional areas in the game known as the Sunfang Oasis. This area isn’t available until you have reached the final section of the Overworld past Karnok’s Wall. You can’t simply walk into Salissa’s boss arena either. You need to complete the side quest called The Ditcher. This side quest ends with a boss fight against this ancient deity.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When the boss fight begins, Salissa will stick to the side of the arena and use ranged attacks. One of the attacks she uses the most will summon a large rock that will stick up out of the arena. This rock emits electrical waves that will damage you if you stay inside the AOE. She will also make geysers shoot up out of the ground that will throw you into the air. If you try to get up close to her, she will hit you with her staff and send you flying. Make sure to bring a shock weapon for Salissa’s first health bar.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you knock out Salissa’s blue health bar, she will disappear and reappear in the center of the arena. When she does this, she will be inside a large ball of water and she will summon two sharks named Left Shark and Right Shark. You need to kill the two sharks to break her out of the water orb. During this phase, Salissa will have a red health bar. Make sure to use fire damage to bring it down faster. She will stick to the same moves during her second phase with the addition of throwing out electric balls that leave electric puddles on the ground.