All Sierra weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go for May 2022

For those looking to take on Sierra in Pokémon Go, you’ll need to find this Team Rocket leader using a Rocket Radar. You can craft one after defeating enough Team Rocket grunts, allowing you to track her down alongside the other Team Rocket leaders. In this guide, we will cover all of Sierra’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters for her in Pokémon Go for May 2022.

If you’re looking for Sierra or the other two Team Rocket leaders, you’ll need a Rocket Radar, which you can receive after defeating six Team Rocket grunts.

First Pokémon

The first Pokémon Sierra will use against you is Drowzee, a Psychic-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type Pokémon. You can use a Pokémon that takes advantage of these attacks for the first battle.

Second Pokémon

For Sierra’s second Pokémon, she can use a Blaziken, Sharpedo, or Lapras. Blaziken is a Fire and Fighting-type Pokémon, making it weak against Flying, Ground, Psychic, and Water-type moves. Sharpedo is a Dark and Water-type, making it weak to Bug, Electric, Fairy, Fighting, and Grass-types, with Lapras being an Ice and Water-type, and it will be weak to Electric, Fighting, Grass, or Rock-types. We recommend avoiding using any Grass-types, but an Electric or Fighting-type would do well against these three Pokémon.

Third Pokémon

The third Pokémon Sierra can use against you is a Houndoom, Nidoqueen, and Shiftry. These Pokémon do not share the same weaknesses, but Houndoom and Nidoqueen are weak to Ground and Water-type moves, while Houndoom and Shiftry are weak to Fighting-types. Given the previous choices, we recommend using a Fighting-type against any of these three, potentially using a Water-type against Nidoqueen and Houndoom.

After defeating Sierra, you’ll have the chance to capture a shadow Drowzee. It can be a shiny version.