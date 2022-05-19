The Ancient Soldier is the second major boss you’ll face in Dolmen, and it will be a tricky bout to overcome. However, there is one major weakness you should utilize against this mighty foe. Here’s how to beat the Ancient Soldier in Dolmen.

Ancient Soldier Boss Strategy

The Ancient Soldier is a tough cookie to defeat as it uses long-ranging sword attacks that are hard to dodge out of the way. Whenever it comes near you, try to back away with the dodge button (B or circle on Xbox and PlayStation). Be wary when you see the red mark above its head as this is a sign that it will lance towards you. You’ll definitely want to keep enough stamina to avoid this super attack.

The best way to counter its movements is to lead it to one of the floating blue energy balls in the arena. Having the Ancient Soldier walk into one of them will stun the boss. This will give you ample time to heal or get a few cheeky strikes in. We found the best way to take out the Ancient Soldier is during these moments or while it’s at the end of its combo.

To deal the most damage, we’d recommend crafting a sword at the base. We made the Acid Zoan Great Sword, which dishes out a decent amount of poisonous damage. We found the shield useless as the Ancient Soldier’s string of attacks overpowered it.

During the second half of the fight, the Ancient Soldier will form a red barrier around itself. This blocked out our fire-based pistol’s bullets which failed to break through the shield. A different elemental weapon like a pistol with frost-type bullets may be better in this situation.

Follow the same strategy by luring the Ancient Soldier into a blue energy ball and swiping your sword at the stunned boss. You’ll eventually succeed and will gain access to the next boss area down the stairs.