How to beat the Sorcerer in Eiyunden Chronicle: Rising

Congratulations, you have made it to the final boss. The Sorcerer has taken over the body of Isha’s father, Daksa, and you must take him down for good. The Sorcerer fight is split into two different forms meaning two completely different fights.

The first form is the Sorcerer as Daksa, who floats around casting different spells. He will shoot lightning bolts down from the sky, but like in the previous boss fights, a red line will appear as to where the bolt will be landing. The Sorcerer also has an ice spell that is more or less the complete opposite of his lightning spell. He will through giant ice shards across the screen horizontally, giving the same red line warning as the lightning attack. This is a harder attack to dodge as you can’t jump over it. If he happens to aim high where you’re already on the ground, that’s great, but if not, you’ll have to put your dodging skill to the test. Whether that be CJ’s quickstep, Garoo’s block, or Isha’s teleport, that will be the ideal way to avoid the attack. We recommend using Garoo’s block as there is no timing involved in succeeding, but if you are more comfortable with another character, feel free to try it that way.

The Sorcerer’s fire attack is similar to the Blizzard Brothers, except for this time around, it is fireballs instead of ice that are tracking you. This is the Sorcerer’s worst attack, so it is always a good sign to see this. Lastly, he has an earth spell that serves more as a defensive move than an offensive. By summoning an earth wall, he will protect the front of himself, so you need to destroy the wall and attack him in a more exposed state. It isn’t necessary if you can attack him from behind, but it is a more straightforward option.

Once defeating his first form, the Sorcerer will turn into this giant dark ball of energy with several arms. This time unlike before, he will be shielded. While he is shielded, he will keep himself above and partially out of the screen, so the best way you can hit him is using your link attack, which at this point, if you’ve been doing side quests, has the ability to link five or six times. While he is keeping his distance, he will summon dark husk enemies for you to kill and shoot dark orbs down. Wherever the orbs land, you will take damage over time if you stand in them. By using one of the two platforms available to you, the attack can be avoided by standing under one of them and using it as an umbrella.

After enough time passes, or if you take down the Sorcerer’s shield, he will come down and expose himself completely. During this time, he does the same attacks as he has done before. When you get his health to half, you enter his second phase. In the second phase, he will use an arm attack that lands near the middle of the screen and will send a shockwave towards the outer part of the screen.

When he finally loses all of his health, congratulations, you have beaten the story of Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising.

