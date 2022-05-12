How to beat the Spiritcaller Snail in Elden Ring

The Spiritcaller Snail is a weird boss fight that you can find in the Liurnia region of the Lands Between. This boss stands out amongst others because it doesn’t attack and relies on outside forces to deal damage. This boss can be hard or easy depending on how you approach it. Hopefully, you can make this boss fight an easy one and not need to waste a lot of time on it. Here is how you can beat the Spiritcaller Snail in Elden Ring.

Spiritcaller Snail location

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can find the Spiritcaller Snail in the Liurnia region to the north of Limgrave. You can reach this area by going through or around Stormveil Castle. Once you reach the area, go to the northeast side of the lake portion. You will find some land that you can use to get out of the lake part. From there, go south and locate the jellyfish spirits near the cliff. Follow the cliffside down to the Road’s End Catacombs. At the end of the catacombs, you will fight the Spiritcaller Snail boss.

How to beat the Spiritcaller Snail

Screenshot by DoubleXP

As stated before, the Spiritcaller Snail doesn’t attack. Instead, you will be contending with a much great foe during the fight; a Crucible Knight. Crucible Knights are difficult enemies that are clad in armor and can dish out a lot of damage with each attack. Each time you manage to kill one of the summoned knights, another will come in to take its place. If the fight lasts long enough, the boss will summon two knights instead of one to help finish you off.

The key to this fight is to make it go quickly. Use a spirit summon to draw attention from the knight away from you. Use your newfound freedom to search for the boss. The boss will be invisible throughout the fight but can first be found in the back right corner of the arena. Run back there after summoning your spirit and get as many hits in as possible before the boss disappears. You will now need to locate the boss a second time. After the first location, the boss typically spawns in the middle of the left side of the arena. After that, it will go to the back of the arena. Each time a Crucible Knight is defeated or you deal damage to the boss, it will appear for a short period of time before teleporting somewhere else.