How to become a Busker in BitLife

With the arrival of BitLife’s new Street Hustler update, players finally have the chance to branch out into some enjoyably gritty walks of life once they graduate High School. There are four Street Hustler jobs to break into, one of which is the Busker path. If you’re musically inclined but want to stay closer to your roots rather than living the high life as a platinum-selling artist, here’s how to get started.

Becoming a Busker in BitLife

As with the other Hustles available in the Street Hustler update, players will need to wait until their character has graduated from High School before getting their hustle on. Once they’ve achieved that, it’s a simple matter of selecting the Street Hustler job pack from Special Careers and tapping on Busker. Congratulations — you’ve now earned the right to play “Baker Street” at ear-piercing volume on the street corner of your choice.

BitLife’s Busker, explained

All things considered, the Busker Hustle is a little more on the up-and-up than some of the other options in BitLife’s Street Hustler update. In contrast to the Scam Artist, players adopting the Busker Hustle can take to the street to perform for the waiting crowds and make money through generous donations from passers by.

Of course, nobody is going to want to pay you money if you’re no good at what you’re doing. The first step for any aspiring Busker will, naturally, be to learn an instrument at all. From the age of six, your BitLife character will be able to take instrument lessons by going into the Activities section, then selecting Mind & Body, and finally Instruments. From there, you can use the Practice option in the Street Hustler tab under Jobs to get better at your chosen instrument. You can also improve just by continuing to perform — just like real life. The better you get, the more money you can bring in, so it’s worth taking the time to improve your skills.