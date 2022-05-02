How to become a pilot in BitLife – Airline captain guide

You’ll have multiple career paths for your character in BitLife. You’ll have the chance to explore exotic professions and challenging things you may not have the opportunity to do, such as flying. If you want your character to become a pilot, you can turn them into an airline captain, giving them the chance to explore the world. In this guide, we will cover how to become a pilot in BitLife.

When starting the game, you want to make sure you’re focusing on your character’s Smart stat as much as possible. You can do this by attending school, studying harder, visiting the library, doing the memory test, and reading books. If you do not want to flip through the book pages manually, visiting the Library is the best option, but you’ll need to wait until your character is in Junior High.

After you’ve completed High School, you need to make sure your character applies to college. They can go for any degree, so long as it goes into graduate school. A business degree, medical, or biology degree would be good options. We’ve had excellent success with business and biology degrees. Like being in High School, make sure to study hard and keep up with your grades. Once you’ve completed college, you can advance through to earn your respective graduate degree for another two to four years.

Passing the Pilot’s Test and All Pilot License Answers

Once you’ve graduated, you’re ready to apply for your pilot’s license. First, go to the activities section and look to sign-up for pilot’s school, and have your character attend the program for at least 40 hours.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After the required 40 hours, here are all the answers to every question you may be asked.

What is the name of this flap on the horizontal stabilizer? Elevator

What is the name of this flap on the vertical stabilizer? Rudder

What is the force that counteracts the thrust force for flight? Drag

What is the force that counteracts the drag force for flight? Thrust

What is the term for the rotational movement of the nose of the plane? Roll

What is the nickname for the six basic aircraft instruments? The Six Pack

What’s the name of the pilot’s area on the plane? Cockpit

What does the airfield landing marker of a red background, with a yellow line going from the right corner to the bottom left? Land Cautiously

What is the airfield landing marker of a red background and yellow cross? Landing prohibited

What is the airfield landing marker of a red background with two yellow lines down the middle? Emergency Landing Only

What is the aircraft marshal signal of crossing signals above their head? Stop

What is the aircraft marshal signal of right hand straight, left hand moving up? Turn left

What is the aircraft marshal signal of two hands up straight? Continue straight

What is the name of this pitot-static instrument that has vertical speed at the center? Vertical speed indicator (VSI)

What is the name of this pitot-static instrument that has ALT at the center? Altimeter

What is the name of this gyroscopic instrument with an airplane in the center, with an L on the left and an R on the right? Lean indicator

What is the name of this gyroscopic instrument with the outline of an airplane at the center? Heading indicator



With your graduate degree and pilot’s license, you’re ready to search for a pilot job. You should find it in the job’s list underneath occupation, but it’s pretty tricky to see it appear. It’ll be listed as a pilot trainee as the job title.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once you’ve been accepted to the job, you can increase your chances of advancing your career by having a good relationship with your superior. Mostly, it’s a patient game of working hard, keeping your life balanced, and ensuring you don’t cause too much trouble with your co-workers. At the end of the career, you’ll be made an airline captain.