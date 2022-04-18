How to become a Priest in BitLife

Becoming a Priest in BitLife is a reliable practice. Although you might not make the most money, it’s a good way to earn a living, and a respectable one, so long as you don’t do anything else on the side, such as drugs or perform any criminal activities. In this guide, we will cover how you can go about becoming a Priest in BitLife.

You’ll need to wait until your character reaches 18. After that, and graduating high school and having a GED, you’ll have the opportunity to take up jobs in the Occupation tab. Here, you can find the role of becoming a Deacon, which will eventually become the Priest job.

However, the chance of it happening is random. You’ll need to scroll through all of the available jobs and see if it’s being offered. If it is, apply for it, give the interviewer your best answer, and stick to the polite and responsible side. You might not see it the first time you look at the Occupation tab. If you do not, you can close out of the BitLife occupation to prevent your character from aging and try again, or merely age up. Both are viable options.

After accepting the Deacon role, you’ll need to work hard and work your way through the ranks. We recommend avoiding any dangerous activities, such as heavy drinking, doing drugs, or anything nefarious outside of work. Eventually, your character will be promoted to becoming a Priest. For us, it took roughly 15 years for the promotion to happen.