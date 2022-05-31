How to become a Scam Artist in BitLife

With the arrival of BitLife’s new Street Hustler update, players finally have the chance to branch out into some enjoyably gritty walks of life once they graduate High School. There are four Street Hustler jobs to break into, and if you decide to take the hustle to heart, the Scam Artist path might be the one for you. This Hustle relies on conning other people out of their money, which means it can be a high-risk, high-reward career path. Here’s how to get started.

Becoming a Scam Artist in BitLife

As with the other Hustles available in the Street Hustler update, players will need to wait until their character has graduated from High School before getting their hustle on. Once they’ve achieved that, it’s a simple matter of selecting the “Street Hustler” job pack from Special Careers and tapping on Scam Artist. Congratulations — you’ve started your amble down the road less travelled.

BitLife’s Scam Artist, explained

The Scam Artist Hustle, as the name suggests, hinges on your ability to, well, scam unsuspected marks out of their hard-earned money. When you first start off you’ll only be able to pull off low-level scams, but as with all things in life — and BitLife for that matter — practice makes perfect. Keep successfully scamming folks and you’ll gradually work your way up the ranks, unlocking higher-level and more lucrative scams along the way.

Choosing to hustle on a street with high Traffic will help you level up as a Scam Artist quickly, but be wary of the Police. If a street has high Police presence, you run the risk of getting caught, arrested, and even thrown in jail. The best Scam Artist is a wary Scam Artist, so make sure to keep an eye on the Traffic and Police stats when choosing where to set up your questionably-legitimate temporary business premises.