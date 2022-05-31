How to become a Street Hustler in BitLife

BitLife’s Street Hustler update is finally upon us, bringing with it the opportunity for players to pick a somewhat more street-smart walk of life. Whether it’s turning to the arts as a Busker or Street Performer or taking a walk on the slightly more dubious side as a Panhandler or Scam Artist, BitLife has you covered. Here’s what to expect.

Becoming a Street Hustler in BitLife

If you want to take your chances as a Street Hustler in BitLife, it’s fairly easily done. Firstly, you’ll need to make sure your BitLife app is updated to the latest version via the Google Play Store or the iOS App Store. You’ll also need to make sure your character has finished High School first, because as we all know, kids can’t hustle. Once you’ve graduated magna cum laude, all you need to do is visit Special Careers in the menu, and you should be able to see a brand new Street Hustler job pack.

Tap on that, and you’ll see the four available Street Hustler jobs, appropriately called Hustles. Pick whichever one you like the look of, and voila — you’re on the road to hustledom, and the world of BitLife is your proverbial oyster.

Different Hustles in BitLife

There are four different Hustles to choose from in this latest BitLife update, each a little different from the others. Here’s the rundown.

Street Performer

The Street Performer Hustle is definitely one for the extroverts out there. Entertain passers by with acts like juggling, miming, and more, and make your money from generous donations from your audience.

Busker

Like the Street Performer, the Busker relies on performing for other folks for money. Naturally, the big difference is that the Busker uses an instrument to ply their trade instead. It’s a slightly different skillset to the Street Performer, but if you skew more musical, this could be for you.

Panhandler

It’s not always easy being a Street Hustler in BitLife, and the Panhandler Hustle sees players begging for charity from other people. You can even use different costumes to try and evoke a little more sympathy, but as with all of these jobs, practice makes perfect.

Scam Artist

Sometimes crime doesn’t pay — but sometimes it does. The Scam Artist takes advantage of passers by in BitLife, starting off with low-level cons and eventually rising through the ranks to pull off some impressive scams. Watch out for Police, though — they won’t take kindly to your questionably-legitimate business if they catch you.