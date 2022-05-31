How to become a Street Performer in BitLife

With the arrival of BitLife’s new Street Hustler update, players finally have the chance to branch out into some enjoyably gritty walks of life once they graduate High School. There are four Street Hustler jobs to break into, and if you just love to perform for a rotating audience of complete strangers, the Street Performer Hustle might be for you. This Hustle sees your character taking to the streets to juggle, mime, and generally entertain their way into the big leagues. Here’s how to get started.

Becoming a Street Performer in BitLife

As with the other Hustles available in the Street Hustler update, players will need to wait until their character has graduated from High School before getting their hustle on. Once they’ve achieved that, it’s a simple matter of selecting the “Street Hustler” job pack from Special Careers and tapping on Street Performer. Congratulations — you’ve started your amble down the road less traveled, and it’s time to cover yourself in rusted-copper body paint and pretend to be the Statue of Liberty.

BitLife’s Street Performer, explained

The Street Performer Hustle in BitLife’s Street Hustler update has a lot of parallels with the Busker job. Both rely on performing on the street for an audience of passers-by, making money from the donations of those generous enough to throw something your way. The big difference, though, is that while the Busker requires your character to know how to play an instrument to get started, the Street Performer is a little more flexible in what they can do to start raking in the cash.

That’s not to see it’s an easy go of it, though. When you first start out, you’re unlikely to get much attention from your itinerant audience, but as with all things in life — and what is BitLife if not a life simulator? — practice makes perfect. You can use the Practice option in the Street Hustler tab under Jobs to improve at your Hustle of choice, and you’ll also find that you get better just by keeping at it and continuing to perform on those streets. So even if you keep dropping those juggling balls, keep at it and you’ll be an all-star Street Performer in no time.