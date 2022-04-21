How to brake in MotoGP 22

It goes without stating that braking is incredibly important in essentially every racing video game in existence. Why is that the case? Well, attempt to accelerate and go at full throttle all the time, and it could lead to disastrous consequences. In the world of MotoGP, braking is crucial, as not doing so could lead to a poor turn, and a crash that could end the race. So, how can you brake in MotoGP 22? Let’s take a look.

To brake in MotoGP 22, press LT on the Xbox One or Xbox Series X controller. For PS4 and PS5 users, hit L2 on the controller. Lastly, Nintendo Switch owners can hit ZL on the Joy-Con to brake in MotoGP 22.

Depending on what interface you use, make sure to keep a close eye on the track. If you are using the track trail interface, begin to brake as the blue trail turns to orange and red. For the curve indicators, hit the brake when the red pop-up shows up on the track. By doing this, you will be able to better cut those turns with the left stick, and have a better chance of making either a wide turn, or one that can lead offtrack and down to the ground.