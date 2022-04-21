How to break the seal in Best Chums in Tiny Tina Wonderlands

When you initially enter the Best Chums mission for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ Coiled Captors expansion, you’ll need to break the seal to enter the temple. To break the seal, you’ll need to move the columns correctly. Without breaking this seal, you won’t be able to advance further into the dungeon, making it impossible to release the old god and defeat it. Here’s what you need to know about how to break the seal in Best Chums in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

The three columns at the entrance of the temple are seen to the left and the right of the door, and the third is at the top. To properly break the seal, you need to shoot the idols and cause them to change turn, becoming a different idols. You’ll need to do this for all three of the seals. They need to be facing the same direction and have the same idol on them.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The way they need to be facing is the shark icon, which will open up the first door. You can tell you have the correct direction when all of the seals have a white shimmer rather than the previous red glow they had in the incorrect locations. Each time you start the Best Chums dungeon, you’ll need to repeat this puzzle to enter the temple.