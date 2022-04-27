The Refinery is one of the more important buildings you want to create in Dune: Spice Wars. Without these critical buildings, you will not be able to collect Spice in your territory. Spice is the most critical resource for you to collect on Arrakis. The more you harvest, the more money you can generate, and the more influence you gain with the Empire. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to build a Refinery in Dune: Spice Wars.

It’s important to note that you can only build Refinery in certain regions containing Spice. Therefore, if you control a region without a Spice Field, you will be unable to create a Refinery, and the option will be blocked to you.

You’ll be able to locate a Spice Field by the glowing purple dust rising from the sands. There will also be a Spice icon hovering above the field, indicating its location. You will then need to take control of the Village within that territory to gain control of the Spice Field.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once you have control of the Village, you can order a Refinery to build for the area. Upon the construction’s completion, you can send out a Harvestor to begin extracting the Spice. You will want to make sure you have enough Fuel Cells to power the Harvestor so the vehicle can collect the spice.

You can boost the Spice production of a Refinery building a Spice Silo, so long as you’ve unlocked the Gridex Plane under the Developments tree.