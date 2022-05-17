How to build structures in Arma Reforger

The core of most matches in Arma Reforger is killing enemies, capturing bases, or holding points. However, many people make up a war, and there are many actions performed by those people that lead to victory. In this guide, we explain how to build structures, so you can push your side forward by expanding their influence over Everon.

Step 1: Load a truck with supplies

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Before you can build anything, you need the supplies to do so. At your base, you can summon vehicles to allow you to travel faster around the island. Summon a supply truck and then drive it over to your supply depot. This location will vary depending on your base, but it’s usually fairly obvious because it’s a large pile of supplies. When you have your supply truck at the supply depot, head around the back and interact with it to load it up with as many supplies as possible. The more supplies you take with you, the more structures you can build.

Step 2: Find a suitable location and build

Screenshot by DoubleXP

There are locations that you can build on all over Everon. The Game Master can set these, but in standard matches, you’ll find them all over the place. The idea is to build structures where your team will find them helpful. For example, a roadblock close to a strategically important location, such as a base or an airport, will help your team fortify themselves and better defend that location.

When you’ve found somewhere you’d like to build a structure, park up your supply truck and get out. Interact with the back of the truck to start a build, which essentially activates build mode. You can then go to any of the blue structures you see around you, which look like ghosts of buildings, and interact with them to build the structure and place it in the world. After that, you can cancel build mode and drive away in your supply trick to place structures elsewhere.