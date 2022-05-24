The Armory is a new building you can create in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. You’ll be able to show off all of the hard-earned armor sets you’ve collected throughout your time playing through Valhalla, all in one place. You’ll need to work your way through River Raids if you want to earn the resources to create it, adding it to Ravensthorpe. Here’s what you need to know about how to build the Armory in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

How to build the Armory

You will need to obtain Foreign Supplies to build the Armory. When you initially build it, you will need to use 100 Foreign Supplies, and you can find the building on the east side of Ravensthorpe.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Approach the front of the armory to create it, allowing you to post the armor sets you’ve created, which will be featured on your Loadouts. You can access your Loadouts from your main menu, unlocking five of them, which become available as you upgrade the Armory. Each Armory upgrade requires more Foreign Supplies, meaning you’ll need to embark on multiple River Raids to earn enough to use on the structure and adequately upgrade it.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

These are all of the Armory upgrade costs to unlock your Loadouts.

Two Loadouts: 100 Foreign Supplies

Three Loadouts: 400 Foreign Supplies

Four Loadouts: 800 Foreign Supplies

Five Loadouts: 1,200 Foreign Supplies

You will need to approach the front of the Armory building to upgrade it every time. The armor and weapons you use in your Loadouts will be reflected on the inside of the building, allowing you to modify your displays.