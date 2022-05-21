There are many cars, houses, and items you can buy on your character in BitLife. One of the more prestigious items you can grab is a mansion. These large, expensive houses are a good way to show how much wealth your character has obtained. Finding them on the market can be a little challenging, though. In this guide, we cover how to buy a mansion in BitLife.

How to buy a Mansion

Like any other piece of property you want to purchase in BitLife, you’ll need to visit the Assets tab on the front page and select the Go Shopping icon. You want to choose one of the available real estate agencies. They will have a list of all of the available plots of land that you can buy, and one of them might be a mansion. However, if they are not available, you’ll need to Age Up and wait until one is available, taking a year or two for the market to fill up.

You want to make sure the home has Mansion as the title. You may also want to close down the BitLife application and start it again. This refreshes the client, giving you another selection of choices in the Assets tab without increasing your character’s age. If you’re on a timetable, we recommend going down this route.

You’ll want to continually visit the real estate agencies until a mansion appears on the market. You can then buy it when one does, so long as you have the available funds. If you do, the Mansion is yours, and you’ll need to maintain it throughout your character’s life. Then, depending on your character’s funds, you can choose to buy it in cash or on a mortgage. Having two sets of income to maintain the home is a good way to keep it within your family for a long time, especially if you plan to pass it down to your children after your starting characters pass away.