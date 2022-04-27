If you want your chance to join Pokémon Go Fest 2022, you’ll need to make sure you purchase a ticket before joining the event. Pokémon Go Fest 2022 will be from June 4 to 5, a two-day weekend event with multiple rare Pokémon appearing during the event and plenty of rewards if you buy the ticket. In this guide, we will cover how to buy a Pokémon Go Fest 2022 ticket.

You’ll be able to do everything entirely from the Pokémon Go Application. Start the application, launch it, and go to the in-game store. You’ll be able to select the ticket, pick the Buy button, and then a pop-up will appear indicating you’ve purchased the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 ticket. When you choose “ok,” the ticket will be in your Item Bag, and you’ll receive a medal for purchasing the ticket several days before the event. From Saturday, June 4, to Sunday, June 5, you’ll have the chance to participate in the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 bonuses offered, including the Finale day on August 27.

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 ticketholders will have the chance to capture Shaymin, the mythical Gratitude Pokémon, who will be making its debut during the event. There will be rotating habitats for everyone to work through for the first day, each with featured Pokémon, such as Magnemite, Girafairg, Mudkip, Omanyte, Spheal Venipede, Litleo, Shelmet, Pidove, Gothita, Litten, Trapinch, several others. Many of these Pokémon will have increased shiny chances during their featured times, and you can expect multiple opportunities to catch these Pokémon.

Those who do not purchase a Pokémon Go Fest 2022 ticket can still participate in the event with a handful of bonuses, but there won’t be as many Pokémon spawns.